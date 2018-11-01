Nigeria: JAMB Conducts Exam for 903 Foreign-Trained Doctors

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has in conjunction with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) conducted Assessment Examination for 903 foreign-trained medical and dental graduates.

The Registrar, MDCN, Tajudeen Sanusi said the exercise was meant to assess foreign-trained doctors and dentists before they can be issued license to practice in Nigeria.

He said: " It's a global practice that if you train in a jurisdiction other than yours, when you go to another jurisdiction they will want to assess your level of competence so that you can be licensed to practice,"

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede represented by Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said "Ours is just to provide a vehicle for agencies that want credible examination. We provide a transparent platform, we give equal opportunity for every candidate to ensure that at least he does his best and the results are released promptly."