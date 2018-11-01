1 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: JAMB Conducts Exam for 903 Foreign-Trained Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Misbahu Bashir

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has in conjunction with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) conducted Assessment Examination for 903 foreign-trained medical and dental graduates.

The Registrar, MDCN, Tajudeen Sanusi said the exercise was meant to assess foreign-trained doctors and dentists before they can be issued license to practice in Nigeria.

He said: " It's a global practice that if you train in a jurisdiction other than yours, when you go to another jurisdiction they will want to assess your level of competence so that you can be licensed to practice,"

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede represented by Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said "Ours is just to provide a vehicle for agencies that want credible examination. We provide a transparent platform, we give equal opportunity for every candidate to ensure that at least he does his best and the results are released promptly."

Nigeria

88 Million Nigerians Now Living in Extreme Poverty, Says Report

Over 1.1 million Nigerians have slipped into extreme poverty in just four months, a report by the World Poverty Clock, a… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.