Uganda: Government Names Best, Worst Hospitals

Kampala — The Ministry of Health has named districts and hospitals with the best health service delivery in the Financial Year 2017/2018.

The Annual Health Sector Performance Report for 2017/2018 listed best 10 districts in health service delivery as Adjumani, Moyo, Bushenyi, Gulu, Kabarole, Oyam, Kabale, Kamwenge, Sheema and Jinja. The report was released yesterday at the Office of the President in Kampala.

The District League Table (DLT) used to rate the performances is based on input, output and outcome indicators, including staffing levels, tuberculosis detection rate, deliveries in health facilities, and pit-latrine coverage.

The report also cited lowest health service delivery levels in Buliisa, Nakapiripirit, Namisindwa, Amudat, Abim, Budaka, Kaberamaido, Mayuge, Amolatar and Luuka.

The district health service delivery rating from best to worst ranged between 86 and 56 per cent scores.

The report was released during the 23rd Health Sector Joint Review Mission and Mid-term Review of the Health Sector Development Plan.

The theme centred on embracing effective performance management and accountability to move towards universal health coverage.

"The DLT is not meant to embarrass LG (Local Government) leaders of poorly performing districts, but rather make them question why their district is performing poorly, and consider ways in which that performance can improve," the report states.

The report also stated that the ranking was intended to help devise corrective measures which may include increasing resources to the local government or offering more frequent and regular support supervision.

On a positive note, the report noted an improvement in overall district performance score from 66.2 per cent in the 2016/2017 financial year to 69.2 per cent in 2016/17 financial year. It noted remarkable reduction in maternal deaths in the years under review.

But the district health officers (DHOs) from some of the worst performing local governments blamed their woes on inadequate human resource and poor community awareness on accessing health services.

Challenges

Dr Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa DHO, cited several hurdles, including the remote location of the district.

He also said Buliisa is new having been carved out of Masindi District only in 2006.

"The biggest problem is the lack of equipment to run theatres in our Health Centre 1V and General Hospital. And being a remote district, attracting and retaining personnel is also a challenge, which has compromised the quality of health services in the district," Dr Naisye said.

For Budaka District, also named among the lowest performers, its health officer, Mr Erisa Mulwani, blamed the perennial challenge of understaffing that stands at only 66 per cent.

"Communities also shun immunisation and deliveries at health facilities," Dr Mulwani said.

Dr Anthony Okengo Okuda, the Abim DHO, said: "You come [to Abim] and see for yourself. I cannot comment."

On the other hand, Dr George Bhoka Didi, the DHO of Adjumani, which was ranked best, attributed their success to the "effective stewardship, team work and several partners attracted by the desire to offer humanitarian assistance."

The Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, while commenting on the report, commended improvements scored in several indicators, including maternal health, immunisation coverage, and HIV patients on treatment.

The best performing general hospitals were listed as Iganga (best), Mityana (second) and Kagando, which is private and not for profit hospital (third).

Mbale was also named best among the regional referral hospitals followed by Masaka and Mbarara.

The best performing health centres were named as Kisenyi, which is run by Kampala Capital City Authority, Mukono Town Council Health Centre IV and Luweero Health Centre IV.