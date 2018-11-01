Malawi: Government Pledges Support for Malawi Queens

Government through the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development has pledged continued support towards the Malawi national netball team, the Queens.

This comes days after the team returned back home from Melbourne, Australia where they participated at this year Fast5 World Netball Series.

The Queens finished on position four from three last year after going down to New Zealand in a battle for Bronze Medal 38-15.

While commending the Queens for an impressive performance at the tournament, Minister responsible for Sports Francis Kasaila said: "As government, we will continue to support the Queens so that they prepare well for their competitions".

He however called upon companies and individuals of good will to assist the team so that they continue bringing pride to the nation.

Queens Head Coach, Griffin Saenda Said the team needs to be given enough time for preparations to improve further.

The team is expected to participate at the World Netball Championship in England next year.

"We need more days to prepare for such tournaments. I am sure that we could have done better at Fast5 than last year if we had stayed in camp for a month. It was also good beating England and South Africa; a sign that we are recovering," he said.

At the Fast5, the Queens managed only two wins against England and South Africa and lost to Jamaica, New Zealand and Australia.