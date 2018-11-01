Uganda: Kickboxing - Golola Vows to Nail Kasumaali in Boxing Day Fight

Kampala — Just weeks after being pummeled by Umar Semata in a thrilling K1 kickboxing duel, renowned fighter Moses Golola is already back in the gym, hitting the bag as hard as possible, and upping his fitness ahead of another [boxing] duel on Boxing Day.

In the event organised by Step by Step and Nara Promotions at L'Aponye Mall in downtown Kampala, Golola will take on Ongom Kizito, popularly known as Kasumaali (Luganda for nail), for the National Light Heavyweight Title.

"I'm telling you I will beat that Kasumaali guy, I will nail him and show him that I'm the real nail," Golola told the press, as he took breaks from yesterday's morning training session at his Golola Talent Academy in Lugoba, Kawempe.

His regular coach Solomon Kigongo, and professional boxers Juma Waiswa and Charles Mulindwa took him through series of pad work, while emphasizing technique. His jab and right hook are improving his lethal left hook intact.

"This is no joking subject," he warned as he paused to dance for his 'audience.'

In the other highly anticipated encounter on December 26, former African super welterweight champion Badru 'Mr Crush' Lusambya will attempt to crash former East & Central African super welterweight champion Meddie 'Kabona' Sebyala for the National Middleweight Title.

Since his professional debut on April 28, 2013 Kasumaali has won thrice and only lost to Haruna Hassan Diba, aka Bana-Bana, in 2014, his last victim being the popular Oswald Maneno, who retired the legendary Godfrey Nyakana.

Meanwhile Golola, previously preoccupied with kickboxing, has been engaged in about five boxing bouts, but Boxrec, the official database of boxing records around the world, only knows one--his unanimous decision victory over Saidi Chako in Mityana Gombolola Grounds on May 29, 2016.

Kasumaali, who is also a comedian, lived in some infamy and was arrested when a person resembling him appeared in a tape having sex with news anchor Sanyu Robinah Mweruka. Kasumaali denied the charges of promoting pornography.