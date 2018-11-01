Ghana: Japan Motors Introduces Foton AUV Buses

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC) has introduced Foton AUV buses unto the Ghanaian market.

Acclaimed as the new milestone in the transport industry, the Foton AUV buses come in three folds namely: the seven metres mini bus series, the 10-12 metres city bus series and the 12 metres coach series.

Presenting the buses at a short ceremony at JMTC head office in Accra, Abdul Rahaman Osman, Foton-Brand Sales Manager, JMTC, noted with delight the birth of a new era in the public transport system powered by one of Chinese top automobile manufacturer, Foton.

He described the seven-metre series as designed with high functionality, comfort with excellent safety and efficient fuel consumption for inter-urban travel and shuttle services.

The 10-12 m series on the other hand, which is known as the City Star, is equipped with ultimate flexibility and convenient to drive in.

Mr Osman was also delighted to introduce the 12-metre series bus which comes with supreme appearance, comfort and convenient for both driver passengers for long distances.

Adding that the bus was equipped with integrated instrument panel with 32" LCD TV, luxurious timber floor and aero seats, excellent interior light, emergency door switch and safety hammer, very spacious under luggage space and all around air condition, all in a bid to give passengers comfort and exciting experience.

The event brought together stakeholders and top players in the transport sector. Notable among them were representatives from VIP Bus, STC, Imperial Transport, Pega Transport, O.A Travel, among other.

Also present were Brandon Liu Wu Yang, Foton International Sales Manager and Tommy Wen, Foton International Regional Director, who were on hand to endorse the bus for the market.

Addressing guests, Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah, Assistant MD of Japan Motors hinted that the company did a thorough survey in the Chinese market for a brand to compliment the already existing Nissan and settled on Foton due to its quality.

He particularly endorsed the Foton AUV buses as coming with the robust Cummins engines and urged the market to have confidence in the Foton brand, assuring that JMTC have in stock huge quantities of quality spare parts and a residence engineer from Foton for quality after-sales service.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, observed that adequate transportation solution was key for every developing country as such JMTC was proud to introduce these Foton buses to complement what Nissan had already offered for years.

"We are also introducing the city buses for public transport as a support to the Ghanaian and West African market in this segment of transportation," he said and called on the market to target the buses explaining that JMTC was committed to quality after-sales support by training fleet customers upon delivery to ensure good value on investment.