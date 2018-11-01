Ghana: GA Municipal Assembly Builds Classroom Blocks

GA South — Mr Nyarni Stephen(with shovel) cutting the sod to inaugurate the Amanfro - Zongo classroom block, Looking on are Alhaji Habib Saad (fifth from right) MP For the area and Mrs Okai(fourth from right)

The Ga South Municipal Assembly is to implement three projects at a cost of GH¢1,326,751.88, to improve the wellbeing of people in the area.

The projects are a two-storey six-unit classroom block at Amanfro-Zongo, at a cost of GH¢517,712.38, Phase II of the Assembly Office complex, at Galilea-market at GH¢469,492.49 and a 50-capacity bed female block at Negleshie-Negleshie-Amanfro Polyclinic, costing GH¢339,547.01.

Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga South, disclosed these when he took journalists round to inspect the projects after a sod cutting ceremony, at Amanfrom Zongo, in the municipality.

He indicated that the classroom block project, which is being funded with the assembly's internally generated fund, is expected to be completed in six months.

The MCE said the building would comprise toilet facilities, library, common room, bathroom and washroom, adding that a fence wall would be erected around the facility, with landscaping.

Mr Nyarni said the assembly has signed a contract with Taberika Company Limited to execute the school project.

On the assembly office complex at Galilea/Market, Mr Nyarni said the second phase had been awarded for work to start by Stab-GG Company Limited and expected to be completed in five months.

Mr Nyarni announced that the female block project was being funded with money from the District Development Fund, and would be completed in four months.

The Municipal Director of Education of Ga South, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, commended the MCE for contributing to the development of education in the area.

She said out of the 21 schools in the municipality schools only St Peters Catholic School operates single system.

Mrs Okai said, the assembly has intended to end the shifting system by the year 2020, adding that it was affecting the performances of school children.