1 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Black Meteors Technical Team Members Named

The Ghana FA Normalisation Committee has finalised the composition of the technical team for the Ghana U23 male soccer team, the Black Meteors.

Former Ghana Premier League winner with Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar is the Head Coach.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak trainer will be assisted by former Asante Kotoko player coach Michael Osei who is now in-charge of Division One League side, Star Madrid FC.

Osei was also a former coach of Premier League side, Dansoman Liberty Professionals.

Nasaamu Yakubu has been appointed as Goalkeepers' trainer.

The Black Meteors will play neighbours Togo next month in the qualifiers for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations tournament.

The first leg will be played in Accra and the return clash in Lome between November 12-20, 2018.

