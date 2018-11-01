Malawi: Bagus Quits MCP, Repositioning With DPP - Mia Wishes Him Well

Political nomad Salim Bagus has quit main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as second deputy secretay general and withdrew his membership from the oldest party barely a year he had joined it.

In a brief statement, Bagus said he has quit MCP on "personal grounds."

In an interview later, Bagus, who won party primaries to represent MCP in Chikwawa central as a parliamentary candidate, refused to say which party he wants to join next.

"When the time comes for me to join another party, I will let you know but as of now, I am no longer MCP. The party has talented people who can do much better than me. I wish the party all the best," said Bagus.

MCP vice president Sidik Mia said he did he harbour anything against Bagus for quitting the party and wishes him well.

"I thank Bagus for the work he has done and wish him the best in his future undertakings," Mia told Nyasa Times in a phone interview.

Before joining MCP, Bagus was in Peoples Party (PP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) where he held senior party positions.

The quitting of Bagus from MCP should be a big blow to the party which has been making political inroads in the Lower Shire which had been a no go zone of the party.

But Mia said: "There is no cause for worry. MCP is going forward here stronger and stronger."

Unconfirmed reports indicate Bagus may reposition himself with the governing DPP.