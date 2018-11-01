1 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Ma Blacks in South African Tour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's leading reggae group Black Missionaries is expected to fly out to South Africa where they will perform three live shows between 2nd and 4th November 2018.

The first show is on this Friday at 21 Corner Swan and Wobum

Thereafter, the cream of Malawian reggae music party heads to Nyanyazi Pub on Saturday and finally at the famous Tijuca.

Band Manager Ras Ray Harawa was all appreciative to the group of Malawians who have invited them to perform in the Rainbow Nation.

"We appreciate the gesture shown by our South African Brothers.

This will be an opportunity for the band to market and sell out their latest Kuimba 11 album released few months ago according to front man Anjiru Fumulani.

Anthony Makondetsa of the latest 'Ndagwira Mbendera' fame will also travel with the group.

Malawi

Analysts Welcome Utm Party Registration

Governance experts and analysts have reacted to the ruling by the High Court in Blantyre that Vice-President Saulos… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.