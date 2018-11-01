1 November 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Journalist Murdered During Afternoon Prayers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saad Muse

Mogadishu — GUNMEN believed to be members of the Al-Shabaab terror group have shot dead a Somali radio journalist during afternoon prayers at a mosque.

It is believed the journalist, Abdullahi Mire Hashi, has been murdered outside the capital Mogadishu as a protest by the Islamist group against a lack of coverage by the deceased's station.

The station, Darul Sunnah, focuses on religious programming. At least two unidentified gunmen shot Abdullahi in the insecure town of Elasha Biyaha, about 17 km from Mogadishu.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Abdullahi had recently received anonymous phone calls questioning why the station was not covering Al-Shabaab's operations in the region. Muthoki Mumo, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Sub-Saharan Africa Representative, urged government to investigate the killing.

He lamented that Somalia continued ranking as the worst country in the world for securing justice in the murders of journalists.

"Rigorously investigating these attacks is the key to addressing the environment of fear in which the press operates," Mumo said. Somalia, where Al-Shabaab was founded in 2006, is feared as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

No less than 25 journalists have been murdered over the past ten years, according to CPJ.

Somalia

Cabinet Approves $340m Budget for 2019

The cabinet of the federal government of Somalia on Monday approved a $340 million budget for 2019. Finance minister… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.