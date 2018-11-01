1 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Renee Ngamau Appointed Amnesty Kenya Board Chairperson

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Former Capital FM morning show presenter Renee Ngamau has been appointed the new Chairperson of the Amnesty Kenya Board.

"I am humbled that a room of powerful brilliant human rights defenders would invite me to their midst. Grateful to have an opportunity to serve," an elated Ngamau said.

Ngamau, a lawyer, says she is ready to take up the new role that comes when the country is adopting drastic reforms for the National Police Service.

Amnesty International has been dedicated to securing human rights worldwide for more than 50 years.

The lobby group has been a force for change organising demonstrations, letter writing campaigns, awareness initiatives, vigils and more to end grave abuses and injustices inflicted on people every day.

Their work has had an impact in over 150 countries.

In Kenya, the organisation undertakes and publishes investigative research and information to inform public policy dialogue and debate with duty-bearers, strengthen civic campaigning capacities to act for our values of national cohesion and constitutionalism and promote and protect constitutional values, the bill of rights and the rule of law in Kenya.

Kenya is grappling with increased cases of extra-judicial killings with 18 lives lost in the past seven days.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is currently probing more than 240 deaths caused by police in the past 12 months.

See What Everyone is Watching

