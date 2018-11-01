South Africa: Maharaj Wants to Use MSL to Enhance Proteas Credentials

Proteas and Durban Heat spinner Keshav Maharaj is hoping to use the Mzansi Super League (MSL) as a stepping stone to a more permanent spot in the South African limited overs sides.

Maharaj's rise in the Test arena has been remarkable, with a return of 90 test wickets in the 21 test matches that he has played in. With only four one day internationals to his name, he is hoping that by leaving a mark on the MSL he can become a more regular white ball cricketer for the Proteas.

"I have always wanted to play all three formats for South Africa and I know that this tournament can be a stepping stone if all goes according to plan," the Dolphins star said.

The Northwood High School old boy set out a blue print that he will need to follow in order to push for higher honours in the white ball formats.

"I am going to need to score more runs, take wickets, but also show that I can keep my economy rate down.

"T20 cricket helps hugely in developing your 50 overs skills because you are constantly bowling in pressure situations; and always having to think on your feet and try and find new ways to get wickets," Maharaj added.

Maharaj has spent his entire career in KwaZulu-Natal, bringing with him a strong sense of pride and honour for Durban and KZN. His Kingsmead experience and local knowledge will be a strong advantage for him and his Heat spinning partners Rashid Khan and Brandon Mavuta.

"Firstly I was really grateful to be selected at the auction but to be selected for the Durban Heat was something that I was really hoping for.

"I'm really looking forward to representing Durban on a stage that is on a higher level than our domestic T20 tournament.

"It is going to be a really strong competition and the MSL is going to give guys a great platform to showcase their talents.

"It is a tournament that South African cricketers have been wanting for a long time and I hope that it can grow into something as big as the most popular T20 tournaments around the world," Maharaj added.

With the likes of Maharaj, Khan and Mavuta as the Heat's spinning options, the Afghan star and the Zimbabwean are both wrist spinners while Maharaj gives coach Grant Morgan a left-arm finger spinning option.

In Khan, the Durban Heat have the number one T20 bowler in the world and with his international experience Maharaj will come out the otherside of the MSL a better white ball bowler.

