1 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: CSO Dates Chinese Ambassador Over Death Penalty for a Malawian

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

A civil society organization, Human Rights Defenders has written the Chinese ambassador to Malawi to seek an audience in order to discuss a possible repatriation of a Malawian woman who is now on death row in China for drug trafficking.

Human Rights Defenders leader Robert Mkwezalamba said his organization wants the woman, Estina Mkasera, to be brought to Malawi and answer the charges in the country.

"In China, the sentence for the offence is death sentence and she cannot have legal representation there. In Malawi, she will have legal representation and the sentence cannot be death. This is an issue of human rights, this is why we are coming in," he said.

Mkwezalamba said the Chinese embassy is yet to respond to the letter but said Malawi has treated well Chinese criminals who have contravened the laws of the country who include those who externalize money and those who trade in illegal wildlife products like ivory.

"That woman should be given a second chance, she should not die. We do not condone criminality of any sort but we would want human rights to be applied to any human being be it a criminal or not," he said.

Chinese embassy officials did not pick up phone when Nyasa Times tried to call them for their comment whilst officials from the ministry of Foreign Affairs at Capital Hill in Lilongwe refused to comment on the matter, saying they did not have details

Malawi

Analysts Welcome Utm Party Registration

Governance experts and analysts have reacted to the ruling by the High Court in Blantyre that Vice-President Saulos… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.