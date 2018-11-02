1 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another Earth Tremor Occurs in Abuja

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development on Thursday assured Abuja residents that there was no cause for panic, following another report of Earth Tremor occurrence in Maitama District, Abuja.

Ishaku Kigbu, Special Assistant to the Minister of State of the Ministry, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He said the NGSA technical team were still conducting further assessment of the occurrence.

Mr Kigbu said the tremor which lasted for a minute occurred at about 12.26p.m.

Vibration and movement of the earth occurred in September in Mpape and parts of Maitama District, Abuja.

"The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), an Agency of the ministry, saddled with the responsibility of such occurrence had dispatched a technical team to the location for assessment.

"The report said that an internal response protocol was immediately activated, and relevant Government agencies such as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and other stakeholders were informed.

"The preliminary findings indicated that the tremor occurred 12.26 p.m. around Panama Street in Maitama District," he said.

The minister's aide said that after field evaluations, the NGSA determined that the intensity was about 3.0 on the Mercalli Intensity Scale, which means it was felt indoors and lasted less than a minute.

He said that further inspections by the agency revealed that there was no structural damage.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Poverty - A Long, Winding Race Nigeria is Losing

As the World Poverty Clock ticks away in the race to end poverty globally by 2030, Nigeria is turning the clock backward… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.