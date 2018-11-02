1 November 2018

Kenya: Uhuru Slammed for Tweeting Mixed Up Facts On Economy

President Uhuru Kenyatta in a meeting with Cabinet Secretaries and stakeholders at State House, Nairobi, on November 01, 2018.
By Thomas Matiko

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been blasted by Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) after mixing up projections on Kenya's economy in the next 20 years.

The president's tweet cited a World Bank report that, he claimed, projected Kenya's economy will be among Africa's top two in the next two decades.

Hawk eyed tweeps however noted that the figures peddled by the president were not from a World Bank report, but an opinion poll conducted on CNN by business journalist Richard Quest.

I appreciate those people who have put in the work to ensure we achieve this milestone #DoingBiz | @WilliamsRuto #TwasongaMbele pic.twitter.com/HaavYaB6tM -- Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) November 1, 2018

The CNN opinion poll was conducted at the height of excitement of Kenya Airways' maiden non-stop flight from Nairobi to New York.

The World Bank's "The Doing Business 2019 report" ranked Kenya 61, up from 80, in ease of doing business among world economies.

Here are some of the reactions.

A4architect.com; "This is not a scientific comprehensive report on Kenya's economy. Am one of the contributors of this WB reports so I know."

Phelix G God; "Kenyan govt uses CNN poll & claim it's from World Bank saying Kenya economy will lead Africa in the next 20 years."

Patrick Alushula; "Some correction here Mr President. Its World Bank's The Doing Business 2019 report that ranks Ke at position 61 up from 80. Its CNN's TV poll during Quest means Business show where 44pc of viewers who responded say Ke will lead Africa in next 20 years."

Sura Mbaya; "For real? This isn't based on some World Bank study? Not surprised. Yaani I can quote my boda boda guy's opinion on the economy anytime I want. Ok."

Lenkaiduri Goddy; "This was a CNN poll your Execellency. What indicators were accessed and analyzed by Worldbank."

Mtu wa Ajabu; "Very embarrassing tweet from the Presidency."

Lenkaiduri Goddy; "Very misinformed personnel working at the He UKenyatta's office. Shamefull indeed."

David Ndii; "Drowning man will clutch at a straw."

Nick therealgakio; "They rig everything. Very shameful a criminal regime drunk with PR. Embellishing even economic growth and prospects."

