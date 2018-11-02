1 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Police Arrest Dutchman On Defilement Charges

By Abiud Ochieng

A Dutch national suspected of defiling three girls in Kenya has been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Mr Hans Egon Dieter Vriens is accused of defiling the girls aged between 8 and 10 years, two years ago before going missing.

The DCI said in a Twitter post that he was arrested Thursday in Kasarani, Nairobi.

He will be arraigned Friday, DCI said.

Previously, the courts have passed harsh penalties to several foreign national who were found guilty of abusing children while in Kenya.

