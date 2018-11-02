Malawi: Chilima to Grace 'Kuwala Night' - to Hold UTM Rally in Nkhotakota

Vice President and leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Dr Saulos Chilima will grace a resources mobilization dinner and dance for the UTM dubbed 'Kuwala night' on Friday evening in Blantyre.

Chilima will be the guest of honour at the event with his wife, Mary which will see UTM supporters and sympathizers raising funds and resources for the grouping.

Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the event, Miriam Mzanda said all is set for the event and that the tickets are selling like hot cakes.

"We are ready and geared to raise resources for the UTM and the fact that the Vice President and leader of UTM will grace the occasion has raised the morale of the people," said Mzanda.

She said there will be a raffle draw where people will win various exciting prizes.

"Patrons will also be entertained to good music by the master himself, Soldier Lucius Banda and Zembani Band. It will be an exciting event and we urge those who are yet to buy tickets to buy them now," said Mzanda.

The tickets to the event are going to K250,000 super bowl, K100,000, Platinum, K50,000 Gold and K30,000 bronze.

Meanwhile, Chilima on Saturday will address a rally in Nkhota-Kota at the Nkhota kota Airfield at the Boma to articulate UTM policies as it prepares for the next year's Tripartie elections.