Angola: Ministry of Sports Assesses Activities

Luanda — The Ministry of Youth and Sports defended the need for further extension of its actions and the development of projects at the national level.

The decision was taken Tuesday in Luanda following the ministry's consultative council which assessed the activities developed during last year and those of the first half of 2018.

The event also advocated the need to increase the financial resources for the sector for the period 2018/2022. In statements to the press, the Minister Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto regretted the shortage of the budget allocated to the Ministry, which hinders the work of the associations.

The Participants discussed the need to monetize youth and sports infrastructures so as to become sources of income.