Angola: Kaombo Norte Exports About 7 Million Barrels of Oil

Soyo — At least seven million barrels of oil have been exported from July to October this year from Kaombo Norte Floating Production, Storage and Export Unit (FPSO) at Block 32, some 262 km off the coast of Luanda and 176 km from Soyo (northern Zaire province).

FPSO Kaombo Norte

The export of this quantity, under the initiative of the state-run oil firm "Sonangol", Total and its partners, results from the seven shipments made until the end of October.

The average production stands at 103,000 barrels per day, a figure attained in last week of October this year.

The manager of Kaombo Norte offshore field, Elgar Figueira, pointed to July 27 as the official starting date of FPSO production, with the start of the first shipment of 950,000 barrels of crude oil.

He said that with this average daily production, Kaombo Norte will need only 12,000 barrels of oil to reach the expected amount of 115,000 barrels per day.

The manager also predicted that this goal can be met by the end of this year when the first three reservoirs (Caril, Gindungo and Ginger), run by French oil company Total, become fully operational.

In addition to the production of crude oil, Kaombo Norte also began to produce, on a phased basis, on October 18, a daily average of 1.3 to 1.8 million cubic meters of natural gas, a production that has been delivered to Angola LNG.

Elgar Figueira, who was speaking to the Angolan press at the presentation ceremony of FPSO, put the daily production capacity at 3.36 million cubic meters of gas, but he would not reveal the amount spent and the value collected as result of production.