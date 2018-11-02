Angola: Over 30 Ex-Military Members Receive Assistance in Luanda

Luanda — At least 32 former soldiers based in Luanda Thursday in Viana municipality benefitted from kits consisting of several products to start trade activity.

IRSEM donates goods to ex-soldiers

The beneficiaries received rice, corn meal, sugar, cooking oil, tomato paste, milk, biscuit, beer, soft drinks, school supplies and detergents.

The move is part of initiative by Institute of Socio professional Reintegration of Ex-Military members - (IRSEM).

Speaking to Angop, the IRSEM provincial director, Afonso Esteves, said that this assistance comes to support the ex-military members in their commercial activity, as well as to overcome some difficulties that the members face.

He recalled that 19 former soldiers of Luanda have recently received motorcycles to perform taxi service.