Tanzania: Arsenal Legend Pires Jets in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Former Arsenal footballer Robert Pires will today meet sports stakeholders at the Mlimani City, Barclays Bank's Marketing and Corporate Relations Aron Luhanga has reveal.

Pires who played also for French clubs Metz and Marseille prior to his time with Arsenal, will also launch Barclays's Superfans campaign designed for the bank's customers.

Pires arrived in the country with his manager, Laura Smit.

Speaking yesterday, Luhanga said that the campaign will enable the bank's client win a ticket watch live English premier league match.