1 November 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Arsenal Legend Pires Jets in Dar es Salaam

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary Momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Former Arsenal footballer Robert Pires will today meet sports stakeholders at the Mlimani City, Barclays Bank's Marketing and Corporate Relations Aron Luhanga has reveal.

Pires who played also for French clubs Metz and Marseille prior to his time with Arsenal, will also launch Barclays's Superfans campaign designed for the bank's customers.

Pires arrived in the country with his manager, Laura Smit.

Speaking yesterday, Luhanga said that the campaign will enable the bank's client win a ticket watch live English premier league match.

Tanzania

Majaliwa Announces Reopening of Mponde Tea Factory

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa ended a five-year ordeal for tea farmers from five tea schemes in Bumbuli when he… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.