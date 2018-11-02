2 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Evance Mereka Set to Headline Gospel Shows in SA - Courtesy of Whatsapp Group

By Chris Loka

As a way of cementing relationships emanating from the social media, Whatsapp group members have organized a gospel music shows in South Africa where Malawian based artist Evance Watsopano Mereka will perform.

The Whatsapp group called 'Gospel Artists MW& SA' will host the first show on 4 November at Oliven Righteousness Church in Johannesburg and another one at Capricorn Green Hall in Cape Town on 11 November.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, one the Organisers Farai Chazima Soko said all the preparations for the events are done and people should expect one of the memorable and most exciting events.

Soko said among other things, the events have been organized to provide a platform where people can physically interact and know each other in person.

"We have organised these events so that people can physically meet and share various experiences in life. We met on Social Media but we can extend our relationships beyond that", she said.

According to Chazima, some of the South African based Malawian Musicians who will perform during the events are Anna Chimtengo, Paul Mahete, Esther Chisale, Kennedy Bamusi, Linly Macheso, Sarah Chambata, Sibo Kananzi and Oga Chetiki.

A voice clip circulating in different Whatsapp groups, Evance Mereka said he has arrived safely in Johannesburg and people should expect an electric perfomances both in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

"Will perform in the Rainball Nation for the first time, I am more than prepared to do what I know best in as far as Music is concerned. There will be fireworks", he said

He then urged Malawians based in South Africa to patronize the events in large numbers saying they will not regret.

Charges in all the venues are R30 children and R50 Adults .

