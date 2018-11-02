Malawi/Comoros: Malawi Coach Names Local Squad for Comoros

Malawi national team head coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) has named a 25 man squad of local based players to go in camp on Sunday at the Mpira Village in Blantyre in preparation for a 2019 AFCON qualifier against Comoros on 17th November 2018.

Blue Eagles midfielder Micium Mhone, Moyale Barracks striker Gastin Simkonda and Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba have been recalled after missing recent call ups.

RVG has also given maiden call ups to Tigers striker Peter Katsonga and Silver Strikers winger Duncain Nyoni.

Some of the senior team regulars who were in the Under 23 camp this week have also been included on this list.

Be Foward Wanderers players will join the camp on Wednesday after their Tuesday's FISD Cup away fixture against Dwangwa United.

The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali - Silver Strikers

Charles Thom - Dwangwa

Rabson Chiyenda - NMC Bullets

Nenani Juwaya - Be Forward Wanderers

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi - Be Forward Wanderers

John Lanjesi - NMC Bullets

Yamikani Fodya - NMC Bullets

Peter Cholopi - Be Forward Wanderers

Chembezi Denis - Be Forward Wanderers

Gomezgani Chirwa - CIVO Sporting Club

Precious Sambani - Be Forward Wanderers

Trevor Kalema - Silver Strikers

MIDFIELDERS

Alfred Manyozo Jnr - Be Forward Wanderers

Levison Maganizo - Silver Strikers

Chikoti Chirwa - Red Lions

STRIKERS & WINGERS

Felix Zulu - Be Forward Wanderers

Chiukepo Msowoya - NMC Bullets

Patrick Phiri - NMC Bullets

Gustin Simukonda - Moyale Barracks

Stain Davie - TN Stars

Yamikani Chester - Be Forward Wanderers

Duncane Nyoni - Silver Strikers

Peter Katsonga - Tigers FC

Micam Mhone - Blue Eagles

Khuda Muyaba - Silver Strikers