Malawi/Comoros: Malawi Coach Names Local Squad for Comoros

Malawi national team head coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) has named a 25 man squad of local based players to go in camp on Sunday at the Mpira Village in Blantyre in preparation for a 2019 AFCON qualifier against Comoros on 17th November 2018.
Blue Eagles midfielder Micium Mhone, Moyale Barracks striker Gastin Simkonda and Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba have been recalled after missing recent call ups.
RVG has also given maiden call ups to Tigers striker Peter Katsonga and Silver Strikers winger Duncain Nyoni.
Some of the senior team regulars who were in the Under 23 camp this week have also been included on this list.
Be Foward Wanderers players will join the camp on Wednesday after their Tuesday's FISD Cup away fixture against Dwangwa United.
The following is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Brighton Munthali - Silver Strikers
Charles Thom - Dwangwa
Rabson Chiyenda - NMC Bullets
Nenani Juwaya - Be Forward Wanderers
DEFENDERS
Stanley Sanudi - Be Forward Wanderers
John Lanjesi - NMC Bullets
Yamikani Fodya - NMC Bullets
Peter Cholopi - Be Forward Wanderers
Chembezi Denis - Be Forward Wanderers
Gomezgani Chirwa - CIVO Sporting Club
Precious Sambani - Be Forward Wanderers
Trevor Kalema - Silver Strikers
MIDFIELDERS
Alfred Manyozo Jnr - Be Forward Wanderers
Levison Maganizo - Silver Strikers
Chikoti Chirwa - Red Lions
STRIKERS & WINGERS
Felix Zulu - Be Forward Wanderers
Chiukepo Msowoya - NMC Bullets
Patrick Phiri - NMC Bullets
Gustin Simukonda - Moyale Barracks
Stain Davie - TN Stars
Yamikani Chester - Be Forward Wanderers
Duncane Nyoni - Silver Strikers
Peter Katsonga - Tigers FC
Micam Mhone - Blue Eagles
Khuda Muyaba - Silver Strikers