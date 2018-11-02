Uganda: UN Picks Ayebare to Lead Talks On Developing States

Kampala — The United Nations General Assembly President, Ms María Fernanda Garcés, has picked Uganda's Permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, to co-lead negotiations between the world body's 193-member states ahead of its crucial conference next year on South-to-South Cooperation.

The cooperation is a broad framework under the aegis of the UN for developing countries as well as China to engage on political, economic and development issues.

It was founded to promote "sharing of knowledge and experience, training, technology transfer, financial and monetary cooperation and in-kind contributions," according to the cooperation's office.

In an October 23, 2018 letter addressed to all permanent representatives and permanent observers accredited to the UN Mission in New York, Ms Garcés communicated that she had appointed Mr Ayebare and his Lithuanian counterpart, Ms Audra Plepyt'e, to "lead the informal inter-governmental negotiations."

She noted that the discussions with member states must be "open, inclusive and transparent with a view to producing a draft outcome document by February 2019."

The UN plans to hold its high-level conference on South-to-South Cooperation on March 20-23 next year in the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires; the city where 40 years ago, member states adopted the Buenos Aires Plan of Action (BAPA) to promote and implement technical cooperation among developing countries.

There were originally 77, categorised as G77, but the number of South-to-South Cooperation member states has since increased to 134 plus China.

The UN General Assembly endorsed BAPA in 1978 through resolution 33/134 to, among other things, "foster the self-reliance of developing countries by enhancing their creative capacity to find solutions to their development problems."

The other objectives, according to the UN Office on South-to-South Cooperation, was to pool and share technical and technological expertise and other resources; enhance quality international development cooperation; bolster communication; and, empower member states to command greater participation in international affairs.

The conference is expected to draw a record number of heads of states and governments to chart a new way for the member states to lead achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals that the UN adopted when Uganda was rotational President of the General Assembly.

"This is the largest UN conference of this 73rd session of the UN General Assembly and [it] will determine the status of South-to-South Cooperation and North-South Cooperation for years to come," Ambassador Ayebare said by telephone yesterday from New York.

"I thank the (UN) General Assembly President for entrusting me and my Lithuanian colleague [with] this important task of co-facilitating the outcome document," he added.

The March 2019 conference will, among other things, discuss the role of South-to-South Cooperation and the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.