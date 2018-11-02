Nigeria: Doctors Seek Minister's Intervention Over Looming Strike

Doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have urged the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, to intervene and avert disruption of services at the institution.

The doctors, who are protesting non-payment of their September and October salaries, have threatened to embark on industrial action unless the hospital management pays them.

When contacted, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Chris Bode, said he was in Abuja making efforts to ensure that the outstanding salaries were paid.

No fewer than 646 doctors classified as non-regular staff are yet to receive salaries for the two months, but other categories of staff have been paid.

Those excluded are house officers, honorary consultants and resident doctors.

Sources at LUTH blamed the problem on shortfall in 2018 personnel budget on the GIFMIS platform, which uploaded N4.8 billion to the hospital's appropriation, as against N7.5 billion.