Nigeria: Anambra Journalists Fault 'Hasty' Adoption of SDC Bill

Awka — Sports journalists in Anambra State have faulted the way the state's Sports Development Commission (SDC) bill was hurried passed, arguing that there was no public hearing to allow sports stakeholders contribute to the document before it was signed into law last September.

Speaking in Awka yesterday, chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Chimezie Anaso appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to make the SDC operational by directing the appointment of all relevant members into the board.

In a communiqué by Anaso and the secretary, Anthony Oji, SWAN said, "We call on the governor to make the Commission effective by directing that statutory members and representatives of sports associations, club owners, sports facility owners, SWAN and other relevant are appointed into it.

"The culture of sports was declining rapidly with the absence of functional state owned sporting infrastructure and school sports festival and make it an annual event.

"The expected increase in school sports after the donation of equipment by National Sports Lottery Commission have not been seen and we call for an inquiry on the utilisation of those equipment."

The communiqué added, "SWAN notes with regret the dearth of functional sporting facilities in Anambra State and called on the state government to invest massively in sporting infrastructure for the development of sports and athletes in the state.

"SWAN observes that there has been a decline in school sports and at the development stage and call on the governor through that the state ministry of education to revive the dying school sports festival and also ensure that it holds every year.

"We appreciate the Anambra government for the assistance rendered to Mr. Benson Udeh a grassroots coach who has been bedridden for two years and four months."