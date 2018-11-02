Nigeria: NPA Boss Advocates Enhanced Cargo Clearance Framework

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has advocated an African framework, targeted at enhancing the conveyance of cargoes, and the quality of logistics in a more predictable manner.

Usman, who opined that such a framework should be targeted at enhancing the clearance of cargoes through efficient logistics in a more profitable manner, said it has become imperative to eliminate encumbrances affecting trade liberalisation and facilitation in the sub region.

In a good will message at the African Women in Maritime (WIMAFRICA) second continental conference, with the theme, "Trade facilitation in Africa: challenges and prospects," she urged women to proffer an integrative approach that will eliminate the increasing complexity and cost associated with trade transaction processes in the continent.

She further enjoined members of WIMAFRICA to key into the concept of trade facilitation, which she noted is a major driver of economic development and growth of nations, adding that this will enable Africa to effectively maximise the tremendous benefits of trade facilitation.

Usman continued: "For us in the continent to get trade facilitation right, it is imperative that our regulatory environment must be tied with best practices, and strengthened to ensure that operators in the trade corridors and border posts adhere to the various article of the World Trade Organisation on Trade Facilitation Agreement. We, in the continent more than ever before, need to redefine our trade processes to ensure simplification of documentation, automation, efficiency, transparency and professionalism; this no doubt will engender ease of doing business."

While asking WIMAFRICA to unravel critical issues militating against the continent from taking advantage of the prospects of trade facilitation, Usman admonished them to come up with strategic plans that will upscale the desired growth and development of the economy of the continent.