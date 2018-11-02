2 November 2018

Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Four Policemen for Allegedly Stealing N1.3 Billion From Police Force

By Odita Sunday and Yetunde Ayobami Ojo

For allegedly diverting N1,301,334,108 from the coffers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged four police officer, including two firms, before the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja.

The defendants: Olumide Odumosu, Sule Tegina, Helen Nwafor and Okpalugo Ifeoma, Olu Osmond Nigeria Limited and Jemmy Yus Investment Nigeria Limited, were charged before Justice Sherifat Solebo.

They are facing 14 count charges bordering on conspiracy to steal and stealing contrary to Section 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and were liable to be punished under Section 285 (1) of the same Act.

In the charge delineated Temp/39698/2018, the anti-graft commission alleged that the defendants stole the N1.3 billion from the coffers of the Nigeria Police Force and fraudulently converted it to their own between 2013 and 2014.

They were alleged to have conspired with one Ogbadu Joseph and one Hassan Muhammed, who were said to be at large. The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the defendants committed the offence between May 21, 2013 and November 2014.

When the matter was called, the defendants who were to be arraigned yesterday could not take their plea due to the third defendant, Helen Nwafor, who informed the court that she did not understand English language and would require the charges to be translated to her in Igbo language.

The judge subsequently adjourned till November 7, 2018 to get an Igbo interpreter. However, defendant counsel, A.O. Osinfowora, prayed the court that the defendants should be returned to the EFCC custody but the judge turned the prayer down and ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the prison custody.

