2 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Michelin to Excite Customers At Lagos Fair

To maintain cordial relationship with its customers, Michelin Tyre Services Nigeria, will be showcasing its range of quality tyres at the Lagos International Trade Fair, which begins today.

The fair will also provide Michelin the opportunity to offer generous discounts to customers, free technical advice on tyre maintenance as well as gifts.

Besides, there will be mobile tyre fitment vehicle belonging to one of their accredited dealer - Freeway Prime Auto in Lagos.

Director of Sales/Marketing of Michelin Nigeria, Kayode Sangotayo, in a statement said the company would also display other brands, aside Michelin brand, marketed by the company-Komoran, Tigar and BF Goodrich brands. These are coming in Passenger, Van and Truck tyre ranges.

According to Sangotayo: "Michelin is a well-known brand worldwide. We have been providing our customers with quality tyres, and we ensure that we do not compromise when it comes to quality and safety."

He advised motorists to take advantage of the fair and purchase quality tyres for their vehicles, especially as "we draw closer to the end of the year which is usually characterised by increased vehicular movements within the country."

He also said customers would be offered special prices during the trade fair.

Michelin Tyre Services offers its numerous customers a range of tyres including passenger car tyres, Light Truck tyres, truck tyres, earthmover tyres, sports utility vehicles tyres among others.

Beyond making available a wide range of quality tyres, the company equally offers quality after-sales services in its tyre service centres plus the mobile Technical services.

