Nigeria: Customs, Rocks, Angels Qualify for Final Six Play-Off

Nigeria Customs, Plateau Rocks and Kaduna Angels yesterday picked the three final slots of the 14th Zenith Bank Women's Basketball League taking place in Abuja.

The three teams have been impressive at the Savannah Conference of the competition, which is also taking place in Abuja due to its abridged format this season.

Nigeria Customs and Plateau Rocks have been in devastating form against all opposing teams in the Abuja centre of the championship, but it was also not a surprise that Kaduna Angels women basketball team won the third ticket at the Savannah Conference.

The Kaduna Babes on Tuesday whipped Nasarawa Amazons 84 to 36 and had earlier in the tournament piped Benue Princess 58 to 34. They were yet to play their last match at the time of this report but have recorded wins in other games just like the two other qualifiers for the Final Six slated for Lagos.

In Enugu, First Bank and Dolphins have qualified for the final Six along with newcomers Mountain of Fire that defeated First Deepwater 57 to 56 to qualify last night

The Zenith Bank Women's Basketball Final Six begins tomorrow and ends on November 7 at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

First bank of Lagos are the defending champions of the competition.

The winner and first runners up will represent Nigeria at the FIBA Zone 3 Women Championship qualifiers in Cotonou between November 12 and 15.