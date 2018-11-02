NAMIBIA maintained their unbeaten run at the ICC T20 Africa Region C qualifying tournament in Gaborone with another crushing win against Lesotho on Thursday.

Batting first, Namibia compiled a huge total of 214 for four wickets off their 20 overs and then skittled Lesotho out for a mere 35 runs to complete a 179-run victory.

Namibia's opening batsmen Lohan Louwrens and Pikky Ya France led the way with a great century partnership for the opening wicket. They put on 149 runs at about 15 runs an over before Louwrens was dismissed for 84 which came off only 48 runs and included seven fours and three sixes.

Ya France followed shortly after for 62 off 41 balls (9x4, 1x6), while Jan Frylinck contributed 39 not out off 18 balls and Niko Davin 11 runs.

Lesotho's batsmen were under pressure from the start as Namibian pace bowler Tangeni Lungameni claimed two wickets in the opening over, while Christopher Coombe claimed a third wicket in the second over with only three runs on the score board.

Sameer Patel and Mthimkhulu Leporoporo started a brief revival for Lesotho, putting on 20 runs for the fourth wicket, but Zhivago Groenewald struck to dismiss Patel for 20.

From then on it was one way traffic as wickets fell regularly, while Groenewald also claimed two more wickets off successive balls, as Lesotho crashed to 35 all out.

Groenewald and Bernard Scholtz had excellent bowling figures of three wickets for six runs and three wickets for eight runs respectively, while Lungameni took two wickets for nine runs.

Namibia now lead the log with eight points from four matches, while the only other unbeaten team, Botswana is second on six points from three matches.

Namibia will play St Helena, who have won three of their four matches, on Friday afternoon, while their final group match is against Botswana on Saturday morning.