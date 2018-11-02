Kenya: West Ham Also Show Interest in Wanyama

2 November 2018

Manchester United, Roma, Everton and West Ham are all reported to be in the running to sign Tottenham's Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama in the January transfer window.

Wanyama played the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's 3-1 defeat of West Ham on Wednesday night but has only started two other matches -- both in the Champions League against Inter Milan and Barcelona -- apart from the Carabao Cup games.

He has fallen to fourth in the pecking order in Tottenham's central midfield behind Belgian international Mousa Dembele and England internationals Eric Dier and Harry Winks.

But he had a fine performance on Wednesday night with Winks with the Telegraph describing the midfield base as being of "presence and quality."

The win means Tottenham will face their rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The latest development means that West Ham have now joined a host of top European clubs that have shown keen interest to land the services of the player.

Others are Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and AS Roma.

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016, for a reported fee of £11 million, and he has since chalk up 76 appearances for the London club.

