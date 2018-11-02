Unidentified thugs have beheaded a man in Mbale and run off with the head. Police identified the deceased as 68-year-old Jackson Mafu Turu, a resident of Masalire village in Bumbobi sub-county in Mbale district.

Turu's torso was found lying where he met the brutal death on Thursday morning. Boniface Wabomba, the Masalire village LCI chairperson, says the deceased was with his two grandchildren at the time of the murder.

According to Wabomba, passersby saw the deceased's torso lying in a pool of blood. He explains that the deceased was a good man, saying he and his wife used to sell local brew. Mathias Turyasingura, the Mbale district police commander, says it is still unclear when and why Turu was killed.