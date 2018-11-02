1 November 2018

Angola: Education Minister Calls for Strong Cooperation

Luanda — The Angolan minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo, advocated the need for the country's academic institutions to collaborate more with local entities as well foreign bodies linked to science.

The minister made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the first international congress of the University Development and Innovation (UDI) - AFRICA, which runs until Thursday (01) in Luanda. She encouraged higher education institutions to establish meaningful cooperation links so as to share experience in enhancing the quality of teaching and learning. "Indeed, we need to improve our performance, so we must accept the challenge of cooperating with other educational institutions in the country and abroad," she said.

The official also affirmed that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation is committed to supporting academic exchange projects between Angolan universities, as well as with other foreign educational institutions. Participating in the event, which takes place under the motto "Inclusive and sustainable development of higher education institutions, a multidisciplinary approach to regional and national challenges", delegates from Angola, Mozambique and Portugal.

