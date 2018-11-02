1 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPLA Analyses Memorandum On Independence Day

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party's Politburo Secretariat on Wednesday held in Luanda a meeting which served to analyse a memorandum on the celebrations of this year?s November 11, the date of the 43rd anniversary of the National Independence.

In the communiqué of the 18th ordinary meeting, which has reached ANGOP, the MPLA's Politburo Secretariat called for the participation of militants, sympathizers and friends of the party in the festivities of this important historical moment of the country. The session also analyzed issues that have afflicted former combatants and war-disabled people and a memorandum on the beneficiaries' pension in light of the Law on Former Combatant and War-Disabled Persons. The meeting also discussed several matters concerning the MPLA Parliamentary Group.

Finally, the MPLA's Politburo Secretariat congratulated the Executive for holding the first act of transferring responsibilities and powers from ministerial departments to provincial governments on October 29, in Luanda. In this sense, he reiterated that the reform of the State must make the municipal administration a unit of public service par excellence, guaranteeing the necessary conditions for the fulfilment of its duties, to the benefit of the populations.

The session was chaired by the MPLA vice-president Luísa Damião.

