Angola: Head of State Reshuffles Public Media Organs' Posts

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Wednesday reshuffled the boards of the state-owned Public Television of Angola (TPA), Edições Novembro and Angola Press Agency (ANGOP).

According to a note from the Civil Office of the Head of State, the country's Chief Magistrate dismissed the following professionals;

From the Public Television of Angola (TPA):

- Bidima Mateya Jorge, from the post of Executive Director for Financial Matters

- Leonel da Conceição Abel Martins, from the post of Non-Executive Director

- António Baptista, from the post of Non-Executive Director.

- Carlos Alberto da Costa Faro Molares D'Abril, from the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

-Mateus Francisco João dos Santos Júnior, from the post of Executive Director for Marketing, Publicity and Sales

- Catarina Vieira Dias da Cunha, from the post of Non-Executive Director

-Olímpio de Sousa e Silva, from the post of Non-Executive Director

At the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) were dismissed:

- Manuel Luzito André, from the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

- Lourenço João Miguel Mutepa, from the post of Executive Director for Marketing and Interchange

-Anastácio Pinto Emídio de Brito, from the post of Non-Executive Director

-Júlia Maria Dias Rodrigues Mingas, from the post of Non-Executive Director

In this ambit, the Head of State made the following appointments:

For the Public Television of Angola (TPA):

-Rui Carlos Cardoso Ramos, to occupy the position of Executive Director for Administrative and Financial Matters

-José Graça Mendes, to the position of Non Executive Director

-Mariana Ribeiro de Carvalho Costa, Non Executive Director

For Edições Novembro:

-Rui André Marques Upalavela, to the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

-Luena Cassonde Ross Guinapo, Executive Director for Marketing and Trade

- Mateus Francisco João dos Santos Júnior, Non-Executive Director

- Filomeno Jorge Manaças, Non-Executive Director

For the Angola Press agency were appointed:

-João Amadeu Luís Macuéria Simão, to the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

-Emanuel Daniel Catumbela, Executive Director for Multimedia

-Leona Timóteo Capindissa Graneira, Non-Executive Director

-Gaspar Francisco, Non-Executive Director

The Head of State has delegated powers to the Media minister to chair the ceremony of inauguration of the newly appointed officials.