Angola: Head of State Reshuffles Public Media Organs' Posts

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Wednesday reshuffled the boards of the state-owned Public Television of Angola (TPA), Edições Novembro and Angola Press Agency (ANGOP).
According to a note from the Civil Office of the Head of State, the country's Chief Magistrate dismissed the following professionals;
From the Public Television of Angola (TPA):
- Bidima Mateya Jorge, from the post of Executive Director for Financial Matters
- Leonel da Conceição Abel Martins, from the post of Non-Executive Director
- António Baptista, from the post of Non-Executive Director.
- Carlos Alberto da Costa Faro Molares D'Abril, from the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters
-Mateus Francisco João dos Santos Júnior, from the post of Executive Director for Marketing, Publicity and Sales
- Catarina Vieira Dias da Cunha, from the post of Non-Executive Director
-Olímpio de Sousa e Silva, from the post of Non-Executive Director
At the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) were dismissed:
- Manuel Luzito André, from the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters
- Lourenço João Miguel Mutepa, from the post of Executive Director for Marketing and Interchange
-Anastácio Pinto Emídio de Brito, from the post of Non-Executive Director
-Júlia Maria Dias Rodrigues Mingas, from the post of Non-Executive Director
In this ambit, the Head of State made the following appointments:
For the Public Television of Angola (TPA):
-Rui Carlos Cardoso Ramos, to occupy the position of Executive Director for Administrative and Financial Matters
-José Graça Mendes, to the position of Non Executive Director
-Mariana Ribeiro de Carvalho Costa, Non Executive Director
For Edições Novembro:
-Rui André Marques Upalavela, to the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters
-Luena Cassonde Ross Guinapo, Executive Director for Marketing and Trade
- Mateus Francisco João dos Santos Júnior, Non-Executive Director
- Filomeno Jorge Manaças, Non-Executive Director
For the Angola Press agency were appointed:
-João Amadeu Luís Macuéria Simão, to the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters
-Emanuel Daniel Catumbela, Executive Director for Multimedia
-Leona Timóteo Capindissa Graneira, Non-Executive Director
-Gaspar Francisco, Non-Executive Director
The Head of State has delegated powers to the Media minister to chair the ceremony of inauguration of the newly appointed officials.