1 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Reshuffles Public Media Organs' Posts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Francisco Miudo/ Angola Press Agency
President of Angola, João Lourenço.

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Wednesday reshuffled the boards of the state-owned Public Television of Angola (TPA), Edições Novembro and Angola Press Agency (ANGOP).

According to a note from the Civil Office of the Head of State, the country's Chief Magistrate dismissed the following professionals;

From the Public Television of Angola (TPA):

- Bidima Mateya Jorge, from the post of Executive Director for Financial Matters

- Leonel da Conceição Abel Martins, from the post of Non-Executive Director

- António Baptista, from the post of Non-Executive Director.

- Carlos Alberto da Costa Faro Molares D'Abril, from the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

-Mateus Francisco João dos Santos Júnior, from the post of Executive Director for Marketing, Publicity and Sales

- Catarina Vieira Dias da Cunha, from the post of Non-Executive Director

-Olímpio de Sousa e Silva, from the post of Non-Executive Director

At the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) were dismissed:

- Manuel Luzito André, from the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

- Lourenço João Miguel Mutepa, from the post of Executive Director for Marketing and Interchange

-Anastácio Pinto Emídio de Brito, from the post of Non-Executive Director

-Júlia Maria Dias Rodrigues Mingas, from the post of Non-Executive Director

In this ambit, the Head of State made the following appointments:

For the Public Television of Angola (TPA):

-Rui Carlos Cardoso Ramos, to occupy the position of Executive Director for Administrative and Financial Matters

-José Graça Mendes, to the position of Non Executive Director

-Mariana Ribeiro de Carvalho Costa, Non Executive Director

For Edições Novembro:

-Rui André Marques Upalavela, to the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

-Luena Cassonde Ross Guinapo, Executive Director for Marketing and Trade

- Mateus Francisco João dos Santos Júnior, Non-Executive Director

- Filomeno Jorge Manaças, Non-Executive Director

For the Angola Press agency were appointed:

-João Amadeu Luís Macuéria Simão, to the post of Executive Director for Technical Matters

-Emanuel Daniel Catumbela, Executive Director for Multimedia

-Leona Timóteo Capindissa Graneira, Non-Executive Director

-Gaspar Francisco, Non-Executive Director

The Head of State has delegated powers to the Media minister to chair the ceremony of inauguration of the newly appointed officials.

Angola

Amputee Football Team in Eighth World Cup Final

The National Amputee Football Team are playing this Thursday afternoon with Italy for the eighth final of the World Cup… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.