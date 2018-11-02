Cameroon: ITF Junior Tennis Tournament - Linda Eloundou Bags Home Silver

Some 60 players from 20 countries and four continents took part in the competition that ended in Dakar, Senegal, on October 27, 2018.

The 2018 ITF Junior Tennis tournament ended at the Olympique Club Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday October 27, 2018. Organised by the International Tennis Federation, the tournament brought together some 60 players from 20 countries from four continents. Cameroon was represented in the competition by two players notably Linda Claire Eloundou Nga and her twin sister Manuella Péguy Eloundou.

In the final of the competition on Saturday October 27, 2018, Linda Claire Eloundou Nga lost to Italy's Grela Schieroni 2-0 sets (3-6, 4-6) in a highly contested final. In spite of the defeat, Linda Claire Eloundou is the first Cameroonian and for the second time to reach the final of an ITF tournament. The two sisters put up an honourable performance in the competition.

In the eighth final Linda Claire Eloundou beat Senegal's Lamia Niang 2-0 sets (6-1, 6-0). In the same rhythm Manuella Péguy Eloundou defeated Ndiaye equally from Senegal 2-0 sets (6-0, 6-1). In the semi-final Linda Claire Eloundou beat Tunisia's Amel Samari 2-1 sets (4-6, 6-2, 6-0) to reach the final.

The ITF tennis tournaments are competitions organised by the International Tennis Federation in many countries in the world. The objective of the ITTF Juniors tournament is to enable young tennis players of 18 years and below to win points and improve on their rankings at the world level.

When a young player gets a better ranking, he becomes a potential professional. After eight tournaments, Linda Claire Eloundou has joined the top 600 players in the world and her twin sister, Maneulla Péguy Eloundou in the top 800. In the men's category Senegal's Nicolas Jadoun emerged winner in the men's singles.