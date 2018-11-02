Gambia: In the NIA 9 Trial - No Objection to Statements of 6th & 9th Accused

Counsels for the sixth and ninth accused told the Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara yesterday that they have no objection to admission of the cautionary and voluntary statements of the sixth and ninth accused, Haruna Suso and Lamin Lang Sanyang respectively.

ahas frowned at media reports on the criminal trial involving former intelligence chiefs of the NIA.

Lawyer Antouman AB Gaye, the lead State prosecutor had earlier told the court that the defence had communicated to him that they are not objecting to the admissibility of the cautionary and voluntary statements of Haruna Suso (the 6th accused person) and Lamin Lang Sanyang (9th accused person).

Lawyer D. Dago the attorney for Sanyang confirmed the information before the court that they are not objecting to the cautionary and voluntary statements of his client. He added he was instructed by the Counsel for Suso that they will not be objecting to the cautionary and voluntary statements.

During the proceedings the judge stated that reports by the media should be accurate and they should always verify facts before reporting. She stated that she has been checking media reports about the case and that one newspaper she mentioned should always avoid mentioning facts that are unfounded and that they should always try to get accurate facts before reporting.

"The media should endeavour to seek clarification on issues they don't understand rather than going on to write inaccurate reports. This case is a high profile case and we will not entertain reports by the media that are inaccurate," she said.

She urged the media from reporting inaccurate reports by misrepresenting facts.

The trial judge in her ruling held that on the next adjourned date, the witnesses should be brought to court so that progress can be made in the case.

The matter was adjourned till Monday the 5th November 2018 for continuation of hearing.