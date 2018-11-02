West Africa: ECOWAS Brown Card Scheme Sensitization Underway

The Gambia is playing host to the 35th ordinary session of the General Assembly of the Council of Bureau on the ECOWAS Brown Card Sensitization Scheme. The event which will start on 30 November 2018, at a local Hotel, will bring together stakeholders from ECOWAS member states such as Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

The aim of the convergence according to stakeholders, is to enlighten participants on the Brown Card Insurance Scheme.

During a briefing with the press about the event, Dawda Sarge, the Chairperson of the Gambia National Bureau of ECOWAS Card Insurance Scheme, took note the interest of all stakeholders and their participation for a successful event in the Gambia.

"This will give us the opportunity to interact with one another and will aid in facilitating the development of ideas and instruments that will help to facilitate the development the scheme," he said.

He disclosed that the theme for the upcoming event is '35th Year Of Regional Integration Through Insurance -Achievements, Challenge And Prospects' -is indeed appropriate as its allows delegates and participants to critically review the general effects of the scheme and its relative impact on using insurance as a vehicle for regional integration.

Mr Souleyman Cisse the chairman of the council of bureau said during the period under review, the institution has continued to deliver its foremost mandate which is to put an end to the suffering of the victims the road traffic accidents through prompt and fair settlement of cross-border claims.

He urged them to keep up the support in order to raise the flag of the Bureau high.