Gambia: Injury Rules Out Hamza Barry for Likely Until Next Year

Hamza Barry may possibly not play football again until start of 2019 after sustaining an injury.

The 24-year-old picked up a knock resulting to a ligament injury which will come as a hammer blow to Croatian premier league outfit Hajduk Split's campaign in the new season.

Examinations conducted by club doctors revealed extent of the abrasion, sidelining the playmaker for six weeks.

The development means Hadjduk will have to do without the West Ham United transfer target including Gambia whom he has not featured for since his decision to snub a call-up for the tie against Algeria.

Cracks showed in Gambia's shock defeat to Togo and it has been hoped recalling attacking-minded Barry on a condition he offers a groveling apology will prompt coach Tom Saintfiet to invite him.

The ex-Gambia Ports Authority man has featured in ten of his team's twelve games before this recent set back.