Gambia: Gunjur Head Coach - Brikama Cannot Stop us From Qualifying

Gunjur Super Nawettan team coach Balla Jatta insists Brikama can't stop them as he tips his charges to qualify beyond the group stage.

'Brikama cannot stop us from qualifying to the knockout stage. We will prepare fully for that match. Knowing fully well that our qualification depends on that match, we will do everything humanly possible to ensure that we win that match,' he said in post-match comments yesterday evening.

Jatta's Kombo South Boys drew 0-0 with 10- man Lamin before a packed Serrekunda West Park on Wednesday.

Jatta is optimistic of ending Brikama's unbeaten run this season in a match that will be played at home to the Sateba Boys.

'We will fully prepare for that match both physically and mentally to guarantee that we win that match. I know it won't be easy but we can do it and we will surely do it,' Jatta said, brimming with confidence.

