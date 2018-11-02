Gambia: 'Brufut Won't Be a Problem for us,' Says Winless Lamin's Coach

Lamin Super Nawettan gaffer Muhammed Ali Jarju is buoyed up about qualifying to the next phase of things.

Lamin are yet to score or win and face Brufut in game-3 of the group stages, a must-in for both outfits. But Jarju remains upbeat over qualifying, claiming Brufut is the least of their concerns.

'Brufut won't be a problem for us. Cognizant of the fact that we have to win that match, we will come all out to secure a win on that day. We are ready for that match and there is no doubt that we will win Brufut," he said.

Muhmmed described yesterday's goalless draw with Gunjur 'unfortunate' on grounds his side were force to contend with playing with ten-men having had a player sent to have his birth too early.

'We got a red card in the 17th minute of the 2nd half and this has really affected my game plan. When I introduced my substitutes into the match, we were able to control the ball possession but we couldn't score,' he said.

Jarju revealed he came with an all-out formation against Gunjur but his profligacy-gripped attack failed to find back of the net.

'We created chances but we couldn't score but we are going to work a scoring strategy to endow us capitalize on all our chances against Brufut. I have the hope that we will score goals in that match because we need it very much,' he said.