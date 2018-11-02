1 November 2018

Gambia: 16-Goal Kandji Confirms No Agreement Reached Over Signing New Contract

By Sulayman Bah

Finland-based Gambian striker Macoumba Kandji confirms talks are on over signing a new contract but no agreement has been finalised.

Finnish Premier League side Honka Espoo are locked in negotiations to extend the striker's stay beyond December 31st following his feat of 16 goals in this just concluded season.

Mac is the third highest scorer in the Scandinavian country, dragging Honka almost single-handedly to a fourth-place finish, missing out of the Europa League qualifiers on goal difference.

Enjoying his best football at age 33, the erstwhile Colorado Rapids front-man confirms no offers from foreign clubs have reached his desk yet but talks are on with Espoo.

'We have not agreed anywhere. I like Honka a lot and emotions are mutual. It is understandable that we try to agree on the future. If not, it's normal for football,' he said on Wednesday night regarding his future

Kandji is playing the wait-and-see approach as the year closes to its end, about the same time his short-term deal with Honka is expected to elapse.

