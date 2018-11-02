Gambia: Killa Ace Denies Charges On Assaulting a Police Officer

Ali Cham commonly known as Killa Ace an adult Gambian is charged with Prohibition of conduct conducive to a breach of peace and Assaulting a police officer.

On count one, the accused person is charged with prohibition of conduct conducive to the breach of peace contrary to section 9 of the Public Order Act. According to the particulars of offence, on or about the 28th day of October 2018 at Serrekunda, in the Kanifing Municipality of The Gambia, the accused person while in a public place conducted himself in a manner likely to provoke a breach of peace thereby committed an offence.

On Count Two, the accused person is charged with assaulting a police officer contrary to section 230 (b)of the Criminal Code.

According to the particulars of offence on this count, the accused person on the same day at the same place assaulted Cpl 6407 Demba Bah on his left eye in due execution of his duty and also resisted lawful arrest thereby committed an offence.

When the case was called before Magistrate Sainey Joof of the Kanifing Magistrates Court, Sub Inspector Mboob appeared for the Inspector General of Police and Lawyer Patrick Gomez appeared for the accused person.

The accused person Ali Cham also appeared in court.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to any of the charges. He was then granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dalasis (D50,000) with two Gambian sureties who must deposit national documents to the registrar of the court.

The case was for mention and was adjourned till 15 November 2018 at 11am for hearing.