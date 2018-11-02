Somalia: Leaders Must Do More to End Impunity and Crimes Against Journalists

The National Union of Somalia Journalists (NUSOJ) today issued a desperate appeal to leadership of the Federal Government of Somalia to end impunity and violence against journalists and media staff after losing 3 journalists so far murdered in Somalia in 2018. In all these cases the killers have walked scott free and no one has been brought to justice at all.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) for the fourth year in a row, Somalia tops the list of countries where journalists are slain and their killers go free.

"The Somalia government is responsible for the safety and protection of journalists and media workers against any threats or physical violation of their right to life and integrity by its security forces and other non-state actors. The high levels of violence against journalists is unacceptably high and there is an urgent need for the government to protect and enforce journalists' basic right to life, " Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu NUSOJ General Secretary said.

"I am deeply saddened that Somalia still remains in the top-list of the countries that journalist are murdered and culprits go unpunished. We need to improve this situation," Moalimuu added.

Journalists have paid a high price in Somalia . According to documentation made by NUSOJ , eleven journalists and media workers including two female journalists were killed in Somalia while performing their duties between 2016 to 2018.

2018 FALLEN COLLEAGUES

Abdirizak Kasim Iman, cameraperson for privately owned SBS TV, was shot dead in Mogadishu on the afternoon of July 26, . The incident occurred around 16:00 Somali local time when eye witnesses saw the checkpoint police ordering Iman's rickshaw to take a different route . Abdirizak was shot when he tried to pass through the checkpoint near a public park in Mogadishu's Peace Garden, while still riding the rickshaw.

Abdirisak Sa'id Osman, a reporter for privately owned Radio Voice of Peace in Galkayo, was slashed in the back and heart on Tuesday, 18 September, around 23hrs local time, as he was walking from the premises of the radio station. Osman. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries while under medical treatment.

Abdullahi Mireh Hashi was shot twice on the head by unknown gunmen in the outskirts of Mogadishu in Elasha Biyaha located 17 kilometres southwest of Mogadishu. He was working for Darul Sunnah radio in Elesha Biyaha.

In preparation on Commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) is implementing the following activities:

Activity 1:

Safety training workshop for 25 journalists and media workers on 30-31 October 2018 in Mogadishu. The overall objective of this training is to increase vital life saving safety skills for 25 journalists to help them work in the media hostile Somalia environment.

This is part of the main highlights and activities to commemorate the November 2 - International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

Activity 2: Peace Council 2

Commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on Saturday 3rd November 2018 (In place of Friday 2nd November 2018, since in Somalia Friday is a weekend)

Journalist victims and those who suffered as a result of violations will share their experiences.

The event will help raise awareness amongst security agencies, national authorities and institutions, civil society and media on the importance of solving cases of slain journalists in order to strengthen the rule of law and stop the culture of impunity.