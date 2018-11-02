1 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government to Improve Maize Production in Huila

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The government will focus on the improvement of maize production in the municipalities of Caconda, Caluquembe, Chicomba, Chipindo and Quipungo, in a region called "triangulo do milho", in southern Huila province.

The pledge was made Thursday by the State Secretary for Agriculture, Carlos Alberto Jaime.

The official stressed that the region represents 50 percent of maize production.

Carlos Alberto Jaime was speaking to Angop on the sidelines of the "1st colloquium on the corn" held in Lubango.

During the event held under the initiative of the University Mandume Ya Ndemufayo's Polytechnic Institute in Huíla, in partnership with the provincial government, the official spoke of the government's intention to improve the maize production at the level of family farming.

Angola

Amputee Football Team in Eighth World Cup Final

The National Amputee Football Team are playing this Thursday afternoon with Italy for the eighth final of the World Cup… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.