Lubango — The government will focus on the improvement of maize production in the municipalities of Caconda, Caluquembe, Chicomba, Chipindo and Quipungo, in a region called "triangulo do milho", in southern Huila province.

The pledge was made Thursday by the State Secretary for Agriculture, Carlos Alberto Jaime.

The official stressed that the region represents 50 percent of maize production.

Carlos Alberto Jaime was speaking to Angop on the sidelines of the "1st colloquium on the corn" held in Lubango.

During the event held under the initiative of the University Mandume Ya Ndemufayo's Polytechnic Institute in Huíla, in partnership with the provincial government, the official spoke of the government's intention to improve the maize production at the level of family farming.