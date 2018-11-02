Luanda — Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Wednesday created a commission of experts tasked with discussing and come up with adequate solutions to the issue related to reciprocal use of the territorial waters by both countries whenever the need for seismic researches emerges.

To this purpose, the Commission of experts will meet as soon as possible in Luanda.

According to a note from Ministry of Mineral Resources reached Angop Thursday, the Commission was created during a meeting held Kinshansa, DRC, between the Angolan minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Diamantino Azevedo, and the Congolese minister of Hydrocarbons, Aimé Ngoimukena Lusa Diese.

The meeting discussed issues such as seismic research, exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the maritime area of common interest and trafficking regulation of the oil products at the two countries common border.

However, the two delegations praised the good relations between the two States in terms of common management in hydrocarbons.