Malawi: Mutharika Launches Poppy Week - Malawi Leader Donates K1 M to Ex-Service League

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday, November 1, inaugurated this year's Poppy Week at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe and bought a Poppy flower at K1 million.

Mutharika inaugurated the Poppy Week ahead of Remembrance Sunday which will be held on Sunday, November 11.

The President's K1 million pay for the first Poppy flower is one way of fundraising for the Commonwealth Ex-Service Leagues of Malawi (COLEM).

Mutharika said he was aware of the challenges war veterans and ex-soldiers are facing, and pledged to support them.

He emphasized the need for the war survivors to get the best support from government and all citizens for their improved welfare.

Mutharika appealed to all Malawians to support the "noble task" by buying poppies and "wearing them with pride."

Poppy Day is a Memorial Day when we join the members of Commonwealth in honour of our armed force- members of the Kings African Rifles (KAR) who died on duty during the First and Second world wars which were fought between 1891-1945.

Currently, there are no living soldiers in Malawi who fought in World War I from 1914 to 1918, but some who fought in World War II, between 1939 and 1945, are still alive.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Deputy Commander Clement Namangale said every November reminds them of the people who sacrificed their lives for world peace.

How to wear Poppy: Many say on the left, symbolising that you keep those who died close to your heart. It's also where military medals are worn. Others say men should wear it on the left and women on the right, like you would a badge or brooch.

There is no right or wrong way to wear a poppy. It is a matter of personal choice whether an individual chooses to wear a poppy and also how they choose to wear it. The best way to wear a poppy is to wear it with pride.