1 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Israel Wants to Invest in Agriculture Sector in Zaire

Soyo — Israeli ambassador to Angola Oren Rozenblat last Wednesday expressed his country's interest in investing in the agricultural sector in the northern Zaire province.

The diplomat made the pledge to journalists at the opening ceremony of the 2018/2019 agricultural campaign chaired by the provincial governor, Pedro Makita Armando Júlia in Soyo municipality.

The Israeli diplomat said that the region has great potential in terms of arable land and water resources to develop large scale agricultural activity.

He said that his visit to Zaire aimed to identify possible areas of cooperation, especially in the agricultural sector where his country has a great experience.

Strong partnerships are not enough, said the ambassador, who defended serious investment in the agricultural sector to achieve food self-sufficiency.

In addition to boost development, agriculture generates jobs and ensures social well-being of families, he said, recalling that his country has invested in big farms in Angola, with stress to Quiminha (Luanda) and Aldeia Nova (Cuanza Sul).

