Luanda — African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights Wednesday highlighted the progress made by Angola in the fields of human rights as well as the quality of reports submitted at 63rd regular session in Banjul, Gambia, Angop learnt Thursday.

The report was presented by the minister of Social Action, Family and Women 's Promotion, Vitória Francisco Correia da Conceição.

The document focuses on various issues, with stress to legislative, political and institutional measures, the note added.

The event ran from 29 to 31 October with focus on fact of Angola to stand among the few African countries with obligations accomplished.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples 'Rights (ACHPR) is a quasi-judicial body tasked with promoting and protecting human rights and collective rights.

The task includes interpreting the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and examining individual complaints of human rights chart violations.

The Commission comprises African experts handpicked by the States Parties, including 11 members elected by Assembly of the African Union, with terms spanning six years.