1 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: African Commission Highlights Human Rights Improvement in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights Wednesday highlighted the progress made by Angola in the fields of human rights as well as the quality of reports submitted at 63rd regular session in Banjul, Gambia, Angop learnt Thursday.

The report was presented by the minister of Social Action, Family and Women 's Promotion, Vitória Francisco Correia da Conceição.

The document focuses on various issues, with stress to legislative, political and institutional measures, the note added.

The event ran from 29 to 31 October with focus on fact of Angola to stand among the few African countries with obligations accomplished.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples 'Rights (ACHPR) is a quasi-judicial body tasked with promoting and protecting human rights and collective rights.

The task includes interpreting the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and examining individual complaints of human rights chart violations.

The Commission comprises African experts handpicked by the States Parties, including 11 members elected by Assembly of the African Union, with terms spanning six years.

Angola

Amputee Football Team in Eighth World Cup Final

The National Amputee Football Team are playing this Thursday afternoon with Italy for the eighth final of the World Cup… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.